topStoriesenglish2570558
NewsIndia
SHRADDHA MURDER CASE

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognizance of Chargesheet Filed Against Accused Aaftab Poonawala

During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco Analysis test, and polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aftab.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 12:12 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Delhi Court Takes Cognizance of Chargesheet Filed Against Accused Aaftab Poonawala

New Delhi: Delhi`s Saket Court on Tuesday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.The copy has been supplied to the accused.Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla took cognizance of the chargesheet. The court has listed the matter for scrutiny of documents on February 21. Media entry was stopped by Delhi Police. The proceedings took place behind closed doors. Aaftab was produced physically in the courtroom. Before the hearing, Delhi Police thoroughly checked the court area with a dog squad.

Delhi Police on January 24 filed a voluminous 6629 pages chargesheet against Aaftab.The investigating officer informed the court that the chargesheet contains 6,629 pages including the annexures. Following this, the judge said, "it is voluminous."Accused Aaftab was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of judicial custody. Earlier, Aaftab had told the court that he wants to change his counsel advocate MS Khan.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections of 302, 201 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Delhi Police filed the charge before the expiry of 90 days after its investigation. During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco Analysis test, and polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aftab.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area. After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly cut the body of the deceased into 35 pieces. While seeking permission to obtain the voice sample, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the voice sample is required to investigate the matter.

According to sources Delhi police had some videos and audio related to the case. Delhi police wanted to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine that evidence.Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same. 

Live Tv

Shraddha Murder caseAaftab Amin PoonawalaShraddha Walker murderaaftab sharddha caseDelhi crime

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?