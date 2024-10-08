Shri Mata Vaishno Devi vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and losser candidate Surjit Singh Slathia vs Krishan Dev Singh Krishan Dev Singh total votes margin bjp congress eci Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election result

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Election Result 2024 live: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency, one of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, is situated in the scenic foothills of the Trikuta Hills. This constituency is part of the Jammu Lok Sabha seat and is renowned for its proximity to the famous Vaishno Devi Temple, a major pilgrimage site attracting millions annually. Katra, located just 13 kilometers from the shrine, serves as the base camp for pilgrims, with Jammu city positioned about 63 kilometers away.

Significance of the Vaishno Devi Temple

The Vaishno Devi Temple is not only a spiritual haven but also an integral part of the region's cultural heritage. Managed by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board since 1986, the temple welcomes millions of visitors each year. In 2015 alone, approximately 8.8 million devotees sought the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, underscoring the shrine's significance in the lives of many.

Candidates Contesting in 2024

As the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election approaches, a total of seven candidates are contesting for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (General) Assembly seat. The candidates include Baldev Raj Sharma from the BJP, Bansi Lal as an Independent, Bhupinder Singh from the INC, Jugal Kishore (Independent), Partap Krishan Sharma from the PDP, and Independents Raj Kumar and Sham Singh.

Election Details

The polling date for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi constituency is set for September 25, 2024, as part of Phase 2 of the election process. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8, 2024. This election marks a significant moment in the region's political landscape, being the first assembly election held since the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent delimitation of constituencies in 2022. As the candidates prepare to engage with the electorate, the results will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.