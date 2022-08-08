New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday (August 8, 2022) said that Shrikant Tyagi, who has been booked for allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat with her inside a housing society in Noida, will not walk free. Speaking to news agency ANI, Pathak said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the whole case and that strict action will be taken against those who break the law.

"CM has taken cognizance of the whole case, we will not let the accused walk free. Strict action will be taken against those who break the law," Pathak said while speaking on the Shrikant Tyagi assault case.

The spat took place at the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector-93 B in Noida recently when Shrikant Tyagi wanted to plant some saplings but the woman objected to it citing a violation of rules. He, however, claimed he was within his rights to do so.

ALSO READ | Grand Omaxe Society case: Noida administration demolishes illegal construction at Shrikant Tyagi’s residence

Multiple videos of the episode have surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He reportedly also used abusive words at her husband.



Watch video (Warning: Abusive language)

Abhiyaan in it’s full glory !#ShrikantTyagi who is seen abusing & manhandling a women here is the national co-cordinator of the @BJP4India Yuva Kisan Samiti. Shame On You BJP !!



Warning: Abusive Language pic.twitter.com/oDmM15GuwU — (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) August 6, 2022

Shrikant Tyagi, who is currently absconding, identifies himself on social media as a national executive member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of the Yuva Kisan Samiti of the ruling party. BJP, however, has distanced itself from him.

"He (Shrikant Tyagi) had come to the party some four-five years ago with Swamy Prasad Maurya, who has now left the BJP. Tyagi was his disciple and not a member of the BJP," saffron party's Noida unit chief Manoj Gupta told news agency PTI.

Woman was drunk, misbehaved with me and my family: Shrikant Tyagi

Shrikant Tyagi told PTI over the phone that the woman had first instigated that spat by misbehaving with him. He also stated that the allegations that he has encroached on society's common area are "incorrect".

"She was drunk and started misbehaving with me and my family. After which I said a few things in rage. Her allegations that I have encroached on society's common area are incorrect. I had paid extra money for the garden area when I bought the ground floor apartment," Tyagi said.

NCW seeks Shrikant Tyagi's arrest for abusing Noida woman

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi and said that panel chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police to ensure a fair and speedy investigation into the matter.

The commission said it has also written to the police to provide protection to the woman.

"NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman," the NCW tweeted.

Shrikant Tyagi has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty).

(With inputs from agencies)