SIA raids multiple locations in seven districts of J&K in terror case

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to a handout by SIA, the case pertains to handlers of terrorists and “secessionist” organisations operating from across the border, who're involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy with members of terror organizations operating in Jammu and Kashmir. "Having created new modules of OGW(s) for aiding and providing a variety of logistic support to militants organizations and intending to further assist unlawful activities in J&K," the SIA handout read.

“These modules of OGW(s) under a well-knit criminal conspiracy have been created not only for providing a variety of support to terrorist organisations but also to fight a proxy war in J&K with a larger objective of secession of J&K from Union of India by waging war against the government of India /UT,” the SIA said in a statement to GNS.

The modules, it said, are in continuous touch with handlers and members of terrorist organizations across the border. “Amongst other modes of communication, it is learnt that encrypted internet messaging platforms, besides other software applications are being used,” it said.

The raids were carried in connection with the case (FIR No 16/2022) under sections 13, 17, 18, 19, 39, & 40 UA (P) Act read with 120-B, 121-IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir

During the searches today, the SIA claimed that incriminating material, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized. “Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation,” it said,

It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation is aimed at dismantling the (terrorists) ecosystem in the UT by not only identifying over-ground workers (OGWs) supporting and abetting ( terrorism) but by ensuring legal action as envisaged by the law of the land,” it reads.