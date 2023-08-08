SIA To Probe Kashmiri Pandit Killings During Insurgency, Seeks Info On Justice Ganju's Murder

SRINAGAR: In a significant development, the killing of Kashmir Pandits during the insurgency will be re-investigated. The State Investigating Agency (SIA) has issued a public notice in the newspaper urging people to share information on Justice Ganju's murder.

After nearly 33 years, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration has decided to re-investigate the killings of Kashmiri Pandits since 80es-90s. The cases of the killings of Kashmiri Pandits are being reopened by the Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA).

The first case which has re-opened is the murder of Justice Neelkanth Ganjoo, said reports. The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Kashmir Police has sought public assistance in re-investigating the murder case of High Court Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo.

Justice Ganju was murdered in broad daylight on 4 November 1989 by a group of terrorists. Security agencies had blamed the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for the killing but no arrests were made at that time. The murder of Ganjoo was the first shocking murder of any Kashmiri Pandit since the insurgency started in Kashmir.

Justice Ganjoo was targeted as 1960 he had sentenced JKLF head Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to death in a case related to the murder of police officer Amar Chand.

The SIA has published a notice in the newspaper and urged people to share information on the murder of Justice Ganju so that the agency can firmly investigate against the killers. The agency said that the identity of anyone who will give information in this matter to the investigating agency will be kept secret, besides the informer will be suitably rewarded.

The public has been asked to contact 8899004976 or email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.in for any information related to this murder case, according to the notice.