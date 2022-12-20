topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
VIJAYAWADA

SICKENING ACT! Goons pick-up Beggar woman, RAPE her for 3 days in Andhra's Vijayawada

The incident took place in Penamaluru police station limits in Vijayawada. According to police, the woman was raped for three days.

Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 09:07 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] December 20 (ANI): Vijayawada police on Tuesday morning arrested three men for allegedly gangraping a woman beggar.Penamaluru Circle Inspector confirmed the incident to ANI, and added that police have shifted the woman to a hospital for treatment.The incident took place in Penamaluru police station limits in Vijayawada. According to police, the woman was raped for three days.

Speaking to ANI, Penamaluru circle inspector said, "A woman beggar, who lived under a bridge, was raped for three days. Three men working in Sulab complex attempted rape on her. All three men were arrested".The Police further said they tracked the incident after the woman beggar lodged a complaint against three men of raping her.The Police added they have recorded the statement of the woman and registered a case.

Police said, "On Tuesday morning, a woman came to file a complaint against three men for allegedly gangraping her under a bridge for three days. She was in an unconscious state after allegedly being forced by the men to drink alcohol," and addeed that she had severe injury marks on her body made by cigarettes.The Police said they have taken up investigation in the matter.

(The above article is sourced from news agency ANI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency ANI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

