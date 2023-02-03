Siddaramaiah Says Letter Sent to Sonia Gandhi in his Name is ‘Fake’, Blames BJP

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah has clarified that a letter sent to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in his name is “fake and malicious." Siddaramaiah also alleged that the ruling BJP is behind the letter controversy involving him. “The letter has been leaked with the intention of creating confusion among the workers about our party which is on the way to victory in the next election," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

The veteran Karnataka politician also shared the letter on his Twitter handle and said, “I have not written any such letter. This is a malicious fake letter. This is how the BJP workers have conspired to create confusion among our workers. The BJP workers have lashed out that they have sunk to the lowest level like their leaders.”

The letter in question was addressed to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying that the differences over tickets would lead to rebellion in the party ranks.

The letter has triggered speculation of a rift within Congress Karnataka leaders in the background of Siddaramaiah skipping the Bharat Jodo Yatra finale in Srinagar. There are rumours in Karnataka that all is not well between the former CM and the state Congress DK Shivakumar over ticket distribution for the upcoming Assembly polls.

He said, "I am going to file a complaint with the police and believe that the culprits behind this misdeed will be found and punished." He further alleged that the letter, in his name, was sent with the malicious intention of ruining the relationship between him and the KPCC president.

"A fake letter in my name is being circulated. Some miscreants did this with the malicious intention of spoiling the relationship between me and the KPCC president. I wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with this letter," he said.