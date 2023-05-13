Siddaramaiah To Be Next Karnataka Chief Minister, But Not A Bad News For DK Shivakumar: Congress Sources

Karnataka Election Result 2023Senior Congress Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka Chief Miniter, highly placed sources in the Congress party said today. However, State Congress chief DK Shivakumar -- widely credited for party resurrection in the state - would also be handsomely rewarded, the sources said further, adding that a power-sharing formula has been reached in the party. DK Shivakumar will initially get a plum position in the government, and later, he will take over as the Chief Minister.

In the early trends, Congress is heading towards a landslide victory in the state, leading in close to 130 seats, while BJP is leading in 80 constituencies. The HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal-Secular is a distant third with less than 30 seats in its account. However, choosing a Chief Ministerial candidate will be a tough task for the Congress. Unlike Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where the party chose experience over youth in its last poll victories, the situation is different in the state of Karnataka.

In Karnataka, both the top contender senior leader Siddaramaiah and state unit chief DK Shivakumar are high command's favourite. The two leaders haven't shown any disrespect or disregard to each other either. While Shivakumar is considered as the organisation's favorite, Siddaramaiah is still considered as the party's most popular leader in the state and a crowd puller.