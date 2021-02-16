Sidhi accident: 41 dead as bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia

At least 41 people died after the bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said, adding that search operations are still going on.

Prima facie, 44 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time of the accident, which occurred around 8:30 AM. The bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 km away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 AM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the "horrific" bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. PM Modi said, "The bus accident in MP's Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work."

His office added in a tweet, "PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured."

Expressing his grief over the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh`s Sidhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said, he has spoken to the state Chief Minister and all possible help for the rescue operation is being provided. "The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh`s Sidhi district is very sad, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured to get well soon," Shah tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he ordered to stop the water outflow from the Bansagar dam so that the water level in the canal can go down, which will aid in rescue operations. He tweeted that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities were conducting rescue operations at the spot.

Without specifying the number of the deceased, the chief minister said many "precious lives" were lost in the accident. Expressing grief, the CM said he was praying for the safety of the missing persons. Chouhan also said that efforts to save the missing passengers are underway.

"I am continuously monitoring the situation. I am in touch with senior officials engaged in the rescue work," he told reporters in Bhopal.

The chief minister also announced the ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each victim killed in the accident. "I have also sent Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and MOS for Panchyat Ramkhelawan Patel to the spot in a state plane," Chouhan said.

A team of two ministers will go to the bus incident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident. Former Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat said, "It is an unfortunate incident. Chief Minister has been taking a minute-to-minute detail of the accident since morning. Two of us are going to Sidhi as per his (Chief Minister) instructions. I spoke to officers concerned, as per their information around 30 bodies have been recovered," Silawat added.

Eyewitnesses had said that the bus sank completely into the water and was not visible in the morning hours. Later, the district administration stopped the release of water into the canal from the Banganga project, which brought the water level down. The bus was then spotted at some distance away from the spot where it fell into the water, eyewitnesses said. The bus was retrieved out of the canal with the help of two cranes, officials said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed grief over the loss of lives after a bus fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh. "Deeply pained to hear about the tragic bus accident resulting in loss of lives in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of victims in this hour of distress," Sawant said in a tweet.