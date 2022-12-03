Punjab: Punjab Police`s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from old Ambala road Dhakoli on Friday.

Bunty was arrested from the Dhakoli area on the old Ambala road in Mohali district`s Zirakpur. He had 20 pistols in his possession. Bishnoi’ gang member Bunty was a resident of Jain Chowk in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. He was an inter-state weapon smuggler.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav informed that Bunty is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He told that Bunty was given the task “to deliver the consignment of weapons to the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the directions of foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar.”

Yadav said that “The AGTF in a joint operation with District Police SAS Nagar has arrested Bunty with 20 pistols including three .30 Caliber with 2 magazines, two 9MM with 2 magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines.”

Meanwhile, Goldy Brar, too, will soon be brought to India. He will be handed over by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to Indian law enforcement agencies, as per the sources.

Goldy Brar is the prime accused in the brutal murder of the Punjabi singer, popularly known as Sidhu Moosawala. ANI has learnt from sources that gangster Brar is currently under round-the-clock monitoring of the FBI. Brar was tracked by the FBI after he illegally entered the US from Canada.

Indian agencies reportedly tipped off the FBI about Brar`s movement and the Americans quickly swung into action and tracked him promptly. He was put under surveillance immediately.

Sources suggest that India has given all the documentation of evidence against Brar to the US authorities. Soon, he will be handed over to India.