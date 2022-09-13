Sidhu Moose Wala case: Goldy Brar's informer Bittu Singh nabbed from Haryana

New Delhi: Since Moose Wala's murder on May 29 at Jawahrke village in Mansa district, Bittu Singh, a native of Kalianwali village in Haryana, has been missing. Bittu is the brother of Kalianwali villager Sandeep Singh alias Kekra, who pretended to be a fan and took selfies before informing mobster Goldy Brar of Canada about the whereabouts of Moose Wala. Punjab police made an arrest in Dabwali, Haryana, of a man they claim, gave haven to the murderers of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala and real-time intelligence on his whereabouts on Monday.

Bittu was produced before the Mansa court’s judicial magistrate. After a medical check-up at a civil hospital in the morning. The court gave five days of police remand to Bittu.

Bittu is Priyavrat Fauji's close assistant, who served as the leader of the Haryana shooters' module responsible for the murder, according to an official with knowledge of the situation.

“Even, he was in direct contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, when he was in jail. As history-sheeter Manmohan Singh Mohana, who had sheltered shooters in January, was in jail, gangsters roped in Bittu to do recce and provide shelter. Bittu involved his brother Sandeep Kekra as well for recce and arranged haven for shooters during their stay in Mansa before the crime,” he added.

12 more people are reportedly being investigated by Mansa police for their alleged involvement in the murder of Moose Wala. According to Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is also a part of the SIT looking into the singer's slaying, “We have secured a five-day remand of Bittu. Now, we will interrogate him to find out the persons who were in his contact, when he was on the run. We suspect Goldy might have been giving him instructions as well.”

With the arrest of Bittu, 24 out of 35 accused nominated by SIT are under arrest in the Moose Wala murder case. With Bittu's arrest, 24 of the 35 accused in the murder of Moose Wala who were recommended by the SIT are now in custody.