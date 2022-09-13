Drone intrusion continues in Punjab, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit suggests border populace to remain extra vigilant

Chandigarh: Drone intrusions at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab have become a major cause of concern for the security agencies. Not only the Border Security Force (BSF) is installing the anti-drone technology all across the 553 kilometers of the Indo-Pak border in Punjab but the Governor of Punjab, Banwari Lal Purohit, has also expressed serious concern over drone intrusion. He has asked the security forces as well as local residents to remain extra vigil on the border.

On Monday, a Pak drone intruded into India from near border pillar number 35 near BSF’s Border out Post Rochae. As the drone was spotted by the BSF they fire fired the illuminating rounds to lighten up the area and then fired nine rounds following which the drone fled to Pakistan. The investigations revealed that the drone had entered India from near Pakistan Ranger's new construction post.

A day earlier Pak drone was spotted twice near Rajatal village in the Amritsar sector. Both times BSF opened fire forcing the neighbouring country’s flying machine to return.

In both the incidents, a joint search operation was carried out by BSF and Punjab police to find if the drones had airdropped any contraband but nothing suspicious was found.

Expressing concern over cross-border drone intrusions, Punjab’s Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday said “BSF and other security agencies are working diligently to stop the smuggling of drugs and arms across the border but, the common people should also be vigilant along with security agencies to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy. They should promptly report suspicious activity if any. They should especially be extra vigilant of the air dropping of contraband via drones from across the Zero Line”.

Purohit suggested forming Citizens Defense Committees in the border villages like the initiative taken up in district Gurdaspur. He said that with the vigilance of the Defense Committees, anti-social and anti-national elements can be identified and apprehended.

He said that he would suggest the state government form citizen security committees in the six districts of the border region to assist in village security and to work on social issues in their respective areas. Eom