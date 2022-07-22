New Delhi: The murder mystery of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is gradually unfolding as new facts are coming to the fore. In a recent revelation, an audio call has surfaced, wherein, the killers of Moosewala are being heard informing the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi about the killing of Moosewala. The audio call is viral on social media but the Special Cell of Delhi Police, however, said that it is not in their knowledge. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar are reportedly involved in the murder of Sidhu Musewala as Brar took the responsibility for the murder on social media.

Here's Let us tell you what the miscreants said in a conversation with the jailed Lawrence Bishnoi after the murder of Musewala.

Unknown (Jail) - Hello... yes... pls speak (Haan ji boliye)

Unknown caller - ........ Can we talk? (Kya baat ho sakti hai

Unknown (Jail) - Yes, absolutely (Haan bilkul ho sakti hai)

Unknown Caller - Please get it done...Its a must...Lawrence (Karwana jara...jaruri hai.... Lawrence

Unknown (Jail) - Wait a minute...(ek minute ruko)

Unknown Caller - Hurry up.. just take it like this....on hold (Thoda jaldi kare...aise hi le jayen hold par hi)

Silence for a while.....

Lawrence - hello

Unknown Caller- Hope the speaker is not on..Goldie made a call...just listen to me ..many congratulations brother (Speaker chalu to nahi...Goldie nu lao phone...meri gall sun...bahu bahut mubaraka bhai)

Lawrence - All right.. all right.. (theek ho theek ho)

Unknown Caller- Main Keha Gnani Chadha Ditta Gaddi...

Lawrence - What! (Hain)

Unknown Caller - Gyani Chadha Ditta Gaddi

Lawrence - Ki Karta..(What did you do..)

Unknown Caller - Main Keha Gnani Chadha Ditta Gaddi..Moosewala Mar Ditta...(Moosewala killed)

Lawrence - Killed (Maar diya)

Unknown Caller - Marta... Marta... (Killed)

Lawrence - OK..cut it..(Ok kaat do)

Earlier on Wednesday, two Sidhu Moose Wala killers were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar. The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and pistol were recovered after the encounter. In the encounter, three police officials and a journalist also sustained injuries.

"Heavy exchange of fire took place today, two gangsters involved in Sidhu Moosewala case namely Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh were killed. We have recovered an AK47 and a pistol. 3 police officials have also suffered minor injuries," ANI quoted Punjab ADGP Promod Ban as saying.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab`s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the singer joined the Congress party in December 2021.