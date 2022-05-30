Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Six suspects detained in a joint raid in Dehradun

New Delhi: In a major development in connection with the sensational murder of famed singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Uttrakhand and Punjab Police detained six persons, who are said to be involved in the killing, in a joint raid in Dehradun. A source said that the Punjab Police team is in Dehradun in connection with the case.

Punjab Police detained the six suspects from Dehradun’s Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with the Punjabi singer's murder. One of the suspects was found hiding among pilgrims, the sources said.

"A joint team of Uttarakhand STF and Punjab Police has held six persons for interrogation. The arrest in the case is likely," said the source. In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moose Wala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility for the murder. The killing has sparked a huge political controversy and the Punjab Government is at the receiving end.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced to set up a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe into the murder of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala.

CM Mann, while acceding to a request by Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of the slain singer, said the state government will request the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case probed by the sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Mann said the state government will ensure full cooperation with this inquiry commission, including roping in central agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He further asked the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Punjab to issue a clarification regarding yesterday’s press conference about the incident.

Condemning the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, the chief minister unequivocally said the government will leave no stone unturned to put the perpetrators of this heinous crime behind bars.