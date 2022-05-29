Sidhu Moose Wala's death: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condoles singer's killing

Expressing condolences on the death of Congress leader and famous Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he was shocked by the singer's gruesome murder. "I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm," tweeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Sidhu Moose Wala died after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Moose Wala, 28, was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

SAD calls Sidhu Moose Wala’s death 'state-sponsored murder'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Sunday called the attack ‘a state-sponsored murder’ as Moose Wala’s security was removed by the Punjab government just a day before his murder. “Murder of Siddhu Moose Wala has shocked the country. This should be considered a state-sponsored murder. Firstly, the security of 400 people was withdrawn & then their names were published on social media. It's criminal negligence. CM must resign,” ANI quoted Cheema as saying.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal President Sukhbir also took to Twitter to express anguish at the death of the singer.

This is an extremely sombre and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, CM must reflect deeply why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with total breakdown of law & order. https://t.co/D1Fk2Yd20k — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 29, 2022

"Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family & friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law & order in Punjab," tweeted Badal.

Moose Wala was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu Moose Wala had unsuccessfully fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly election.