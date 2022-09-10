NewsIndia
SIDHU MOOSEWALA

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Sixth sharpshooter, two aides arrested from Nepal border

Deepak Mundi, the sixth and the last absconding sharpshooter involved in the killing, was arrested along with his two associates -- Kapil Pandit and Rajinder -- by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police (AGTF) from near the Nepal border in West Bengal following an intelligence-based operation, the DGP said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 08:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Sixth sharpshooter, two aides arrested from Nepal border

In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and Delhi Police on Saturday arrested sharpshooter Deepak Mundi from West Bengal-Nepal border for his alleged involvement in the sensational killing of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29, said Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

Mundi, the sixth and the last absconding sharpshooter involved in the killing, was arrested along with his two associates -- Kapil Pandit and Rajinder -- by the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police (AGTF) from near the Nepal border in West Bengal following an intelligence-based operation, the DGP said.

Mundi was the shooter in Bolero module, while Kapil Pandit and Rajinder provided logistical support, including weapons and hideouts, Yadav added.

Earlier, sharpshooters Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sersa were arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police, while Manpreet Manu and Jagrup Singh Roopa were killed by the Punjab Police.

Manu and Roopa, believed to be members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, which had allegedly provided sharpshooters to Lawrence Bishnoi for Moosewala`s killing, were shot dead in an encounter near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district on July 20.

According to the police, both gangsters had taken shelter in an abandoned house near Bhakna village, about 14 km from the border, when the police killed them.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab`s Mansa district on May 29.\

Live Tv

Sidhu MoosewalaSidhu Moosewala killersDeepak Mundi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022