SIDHU MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: FIR against police official after Lawrence Bishnoi aide escapes custody

Deepak Tinu, a close aide of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escaped custody when brought to Mansa on remand.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: An FIR was registered against the police officers after Sidhu Mossewala's murder accused Deepak Tinku escaped custody in Mansa on Sunday (October 2). Punjab DGP said the CIA in-charge had been suspended and the police has launched operation to re-arrest the accused.

"FIR registered against errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa. CIA In charge suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. Police teams have fanned out & operation for re-arresting the accused launched," Punjab DGP told ANI.

Earlier today, Deepak Tinku who is a close aide of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is accused of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder escaped custody when he was brought in a private vehicle by police on remand from Kapurthala jail to Mansa's CIA staff office. Mansa Police said the accused had to be probed in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

