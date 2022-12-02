topStoriesenglish
SIDHU MOOSEWALA MURDER

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind gangster Goldy Brar detained in California

Siddhu Moosewala murder: According to intelligence sources, gangster Goldy Brar has been detained in California. He has been taken in custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is set to interrogate him.  

Dec 02, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind gangster Goldy Brar detained in California

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the authorities in the United States have detailed notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who is believed to be the mastermind in the singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala’s sensational murder. According to intelligence sources, gangster Goldy Brar has been detained in California.

He has been taken in custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is set to interrogate him soon, said sources. However, the California Police is yet to make an official statement regarding Goldy Brar's detention. 

Interestingly, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had on Wednesday said that he would give Rs 2 crore to anyone who would help nab Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Singh was in Amritsar city to attend a wedding in Verka. Balkaur said he would not refrain from selling his land for the purpose.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017. Brar is an active member of the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Brar is also believed to have played a role in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s murder last month.

It may be recalled that Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala among his fans worldwide, was shot dead in broad daylight in Mansa district on May 29. Gangster Goldy Brar later claimed the responsibility for the murder.

Sidhu Moosewala murdergangster Goldy BrarGoldy Brar DetainedCaliforniaFBI

