Rahul Gandhi

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Rahul Gandhi to meet late singer's parents in Punjab tomorrow

Sidhu Moosewala death: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is planning to meet the late Punjabi singer's parents on Tuesday (June 7).

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Rahul Gandhi to meet late singer's parents in Punjab tomorrow
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.

ALSO READ: 'I have lost my son..': Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father clears air on election rumours

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership. Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

