Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter Harkamal Ranu arrested

Chandigarh: One of the sharpshooters, Harkamal Ranu, who allegedly killed Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said on Friday. Ranu's family, a resident of Bhatinda town, claimed that they had handed him over to the police.

According to the police, Harkamal Ranu is one of the eight assailants who intercepted Sidhu Moosewala or Shubhdeep Singh's car and shot him. Ranu, a notorious sharpshooter, is a resident of Punjab's Bhatinda town.

Meanwhile, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued against Canada-based gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar wanted in the killing of Moosewala. The Central Bureau of Investigation had on June 2 written a request letter to the Interpol to issue an RCN against Goldy Brar. A senior CBI official said that after the issuance of RCN, the process to enable his extradition to India will begin. "The RCN has been issued. The CBI liaison officer will coordinate with Interpol and a proposal will be moved through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for extradition," he said.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is operating from Canada.

Moosewala, who left his house around 4.30 p.m. on May 29 along with Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin), was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district. He was driving his Mahindra Thar vehicle.

Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough in the Salman Khan threat letter case, Mumbai police have identified the persons involved in delivering the letter to Salim Khan, the actor's father. The information has been revealed during the interrogation of accused Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Mahakal, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. According to Mumbai police, accused Mahakal revealed that Bishnoi's aide Vikram Barad had taken the letter to Salim Khan. "Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had issued the letter to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Three people from his gang had come from Jalore, Rajasthan to Mumbai to drop the letter and had met accused Saurabh Mahakal," said the police.