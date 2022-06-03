New Delhi: Days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (June 3) said his killing was “unfortunate” adding that there should be no politics around it. "I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate,” PTI quoted the AAP convenor as saying. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area, Kejriwal said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann has already assured that the accused will be given the strictest punishment. "Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," the Delhi CM said.

Congress leader and famous singer Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the Mann government withdrew his security cover. The singer’s cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also wounded in the attack.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the family of the singer at his residence in Mansa to express condolences amid heavy police security deployment. Locals had been protesting against the Punjab CM’s visit to Sidhu Moosewala’s home.

On Thursday, Mann had met his party chief Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi as the Punjab government is under attack over the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala.

The Punjab CM has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said on Friday that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied his participation in plans to murder Moosewala. As per the police, Bishnoi said Sidhu Moosewala was killed in revenge, but he has no hand in it. The police said the main culprit in the killing of the Punjabi singer is yet to be ascertained.

(With agency inputs)