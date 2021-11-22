‘Siege Parliament’: ‘Sikhs For Justice’ offers USD 125,000 for raising Khalistani flag at Parliament over farm laws

Geneva: Days after Prime Minister Narendra’s announcement to repeal the three controversial farm laws, pro-Khalistan group ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ) has given a call to the farmers urging them to join “Deg Teg Fateh Rally” to “Siege Parliament” on the opening day of the upcoming winter session.

It may be noted that the SFJ has been running a vicious campaign for the secession of Punjab from the rest of India and has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre. The pro-Khalistan group has offered USD 125,000 for raising the Khalistan-Kesari Flag at the Parliament on 29th November 2021.

In a video message from Geneva, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that “While Bhagat Singh bombed the Parliament during the campaign for India’s independence, we are asking farmers to raise Khalistan flags for the independence of Punjab”.

All this comes amid the next phase of voting on the Khalistan Referendum, which is scheduled to be held in Geneva on December 10th during UN Human Rights Day.

Khalistan Referendum Voting in Geneva will be held under the supervision of Punjab Referendum Commission (PRC) www.punjabreferendumcommission.org a panel of leading impartial experts on direct democracy.

The Khalistan Referendum voting which kickstarted on 31 October in London will continue to take place across the UK throughout the month of November.

On the other hand, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organization of farmers, had written an open letter to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, putting forth six conditions and said that they would continue the agitation if the government failed to discuss those six issues with the farmers.

The letter asked for the immediate resumption of talks with the government over their demands, which include a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for all farmers.

The open letter, sent after two days of meetings by the umbrella farmers' body, sought to remind Modi that the repeal of the three farm laws was not the only demand by the agitating farmers.

It comes days after PM Modi announced that the government will repeal the three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament in 2020.

