Sikar police detains Ravi Azad for questioning over inflammatory remarks against Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Chandigarh: Ravi Azad, who identifies himself as a farmer leader, was arrested on Tuesday (April 6) for threatening Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra and making provocative statements on social media.

Ravi Azad was arrested by Sikar police from Bhiwani on a production warrant on Tuesday.

A FIR was registered against Ravi Azad in Sikar on March 20 over ransom and defamation, following which the Sikar court had issued a warrant for him.

As per the information, defamatory speeches were made form Ravi Azad's social media handle, which registered by the name ‘Ravi Azad Bhakiu’. Several cases have been registered against Ravi Azad for disrupting political programmes in Haryana.

Live TV