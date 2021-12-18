Sikh body condemns Kartarpur Sahib prasad packets carrying cigarette ad

New Delhi: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committer (SGPC), a premier Sikh body, has strongly condemned the printing of cigarette advertisements on ‘Prasad packets’ at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh asked Pakistan to take stern action against those responsible.

“This incident has deeply hurt the minds of Sikh pilgrims and Sangat. The President of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and the Government of Pakistan should take stern action against the culprits,” said SGPC President Harjinder Singh.

Notably, Pakistan Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has once again come under controversy after devotes objected over distributing Gurdwara Darbar Sahib ‘prasad’ in the packing having cigarette advertisement.

The outside of the wrapper has the photographs of Gurdwara Janam Asthan and Gurdwara Jyoti Jot Asthan but inside has the photograph of the ‘Gold Street International’ cigarette brand.

Devotees arriving back to India at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab after a day-long pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, told Zee Media on Friday that they were shocked and enraged to see the cigarette advertisement inside of the prasad packet.

While admitting that the wrapper of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib prasad packing carried the advertisement of cigarette, Chief Executive Officer of PMU Muhammad Latif told Zee News that these were the packings of 2019 and now the prasad was not being distributed in such packings.

In 2019, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) had begun preparing ‘pinni prasad’ packets for distribution among pilgrims arriving at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan from India through the Kartarpur corridor.

Earlier, the PMU stirred a controversy after a photoshoot violating Gurudwara’s conduct was allowed inside the premises. The model featured in the ad did not cover her head as per Sikh rehat Maryada (Sikh code of religious conduct).

