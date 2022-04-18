Sikh leaders mulling on idea of SAD without Badals

With just three assembly seats in their kitty, there is a big question mark on the future of Shiromani Akali Dal- Badal (SAD-B) amidst growing resentment within the party's leadership, especially the dissatisfaction against the Badal clan who are being allegedly blamed for the present pitiable position of the one of the oldest Panthic party of India.

In the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections, Aam Adami Party (AAP) took the major share by winning 92 seats, while Congress could manage victory on 18 seats, the Bhajujan Samaj Party (BSP), SAD(B), and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) got 1, 3, and 2 seats respectively, while 1 seat was won by an independent candidate. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Badal led Akali’s had won 15 seats .

In private as well as public functions attended by both Badals or their close aides, as well as by the AAP leaders, the general public is seen thronging around AAP or other Sikh leaders to get themselves photographed than with the Akali leaders such as Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majithia , Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Prem Singh Chandumajra etc.

SAD heavyweights - Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Bikram Singh Majithia - suffered massive defeats in the elections - adding credence to the prevalent indignation against Badal clan.

After suffering its worst-ever debacle, the SAD(B) leadership is trying to not only make a comeback in Punjab polity, but also doing its level best to not lose its only left bastion Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) which still has SAD(B) majority members.

Sources didn't rule out the possibility of repeating of history in the Akali party by giving reigns of the party in hands of a religious person as had happened in past when SAD(B) chose to appoint Sant Harchand Singh Longowal as party president.

“This could be a temporary measure but it will at least check the voices of dissent and give mainstream leadership to formulate their next best move to make a comeback while keeping party’s reputation and vote bank intact. Contemplations are also being held on appointing a noncontroversial women Akali leader as party head. if sources are to believe than some of the Stalwart leaders of the SAD-B and their advisors also suggested to revive the legacy of Master Tara Singh, who was the political and religious leader in the first half of the 20th century.

SAD(D) led by Paramjit Singh Sarna, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMCC), has already started projecting a SAD without Badals.

“I have been talking about the revival of original SAD without Badals for long and it is the apt time to throw Badal’s out of SAD for the larger interest of the Panth,” said Paramjit Singh .

SAD(B) leaders are also sceptical of losing SGPC in case of elections and their fears have grounds since many Sikh leaders of AAP have already begun exploring winning prospects in the SGPC elections. Sources didn’t rule out the possibility of AAP’s Sikh leadership eyeing the DSGMC, especially after the recent bitterness between Delhi and Punjab-based SAD(B) leaders.

Many senior Sikh leaders including a few of SAD(B) blame Badal clan for pushing the Panth and party into crisis due to their own vested interests especially bringing their family members to the fore and ignoring common Akali workers.