Sikh man Nidan Singh, who was abducted by Taliban militants from Afghanistan gurudwara, rescued

New Delhi: Afghan Sikh Nidan Singh Sachdeva, who was kidnapped by Taliban militants from Paktika province in eastern Afghanistan while performing community service at a gurudwara almost a month ago, has been rescued.

Nidan, who had gone to Afghanistan to perform a service at the Thala Sri Guru Nanak Sahib gurdwara in Chamkani, was reportedly abducted by four armed men.

Nidan Singh (55), an Afghan national, has been based out of Delhi along with his family of six - wife, 2 sons and 3 daughters. He had moved to India in 1992 due to civil unrest in Afghanistan and have been staying in the national capital as refugees. While the identity of abductors was not known, the Paktia province is know as an epicentre of the Taliban and has been a safe haven for terror groups like the Haqqani network.

He is a cook by profession in Delhi and used to earn a livelihood by undertaking meal orders for community kitchens like langer.

India had strongly condemned the abduction of Nidan Singh and said it was in touch with the Afghan government to secure his safe and early release. "The targeting and persecution of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern," the MEA had stated.