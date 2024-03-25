Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang To Contest From Two Assembly Seats; Wife Set To Run Against Five-Term CM Chamling

New Delhi: With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, all political parties are in the process of finalizing their seat-sharing arrangements. On Monday, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) unveiled its list of candidates for all 32 assembly seats and the solitary Lok Sabha constituency in the Himalayan state. As a result, the SKM parliamentary board has decided to nominate Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang from the Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock constituencies, while his wife will contest against Chamling, a five-term Chief Minister.

SKM's Ticket Allocation: Ministers Contesting In Assam Elections

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will run for office in two assembly constituencies, while his wife Krishna Kumari Rai will challenge the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front's president Pawan Kumar Chamling in the Namchi-Singhithang constituency, reported PTI. Upreti has been nominated as a candidate for the Arithang assembly constituency. The SKM has granted tickets to nine ministers and excluded two others from the list.

The SKM has included chief minister's son, Aditya Golay, from the Soreng-Chakung seat, as Tamang himself has decided to contest from there.

1. Kunga Nima Lepcha - Shyari

2. Sonam Lama - Sangha

3. BS Panth- Teri Namphing

4. LB Das - West Pendam

5. Samdup Lepcha - Lachen-Mangan

6. Sanjeet Kharel - Namthang Rateypani

7. Lok Nath Sharma- Gyalshing Barnyak

8. Mingma Norbu Sherpa - Daramdin

9. Bhim Hang Limbu – Yangthang

Inclusion Of BJP Defactors

The SKM has also recognised the contributions of three BJP defectors—Rajkumari Thapa, Sonam Venchungpa, and Pinsto Namgyal Lepcha—by granting them tickets for the Rangang-Yangyang, Martam-Rumtek, and Dzongu seats respectively.

Significant Changes

The SKM has replaced two ministers, Bishnu Kharel and Karma Loden Bhutia, who previously held the Rhenock and Kabi Lungchuk seats respectively. The Chief Minister himself will now contest from Kharel's former seat, while Karma Loden Bhutia has been substituted by TT Bhutia.

In addition to these changes, Tshering Thendup Bhutia will run for the Yoksam-Tashiding seat, and Sudesh Kumar Subba will compete in the Maneybung-Dentam constituency.