Sikkim Flash Flood: 19 Dead, 103 Missing, Thousands Stranded; Fresh Alert Issued

Gangtok: Sikkim is still grappling with the aftermath of a calamitous flash flood that has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 19 lives, including six soldiers. Additionally, over 100 individuals, including 16 soldiers, are unaccounted for, according to the State Disaster Management Authority's recent update on Friday. Presently, more than 3,000 tourists find themselves stranded in various parts of Sikkim. In response, 2,500 people have been successfully evacuated, and 6,000 others have sought refuge in designated relief camps.

"The Sikkim flash floods have claimed the lives of 19 individuals, and 103 people remain missing," stated the SDMA. Focused search and rescue operations are now concentrated on downstream areas of the Teesta River, primarily targeting the 16 soldiers still missing in Sikkim.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday evening, one of the initial 23 missing soldiers was fortunately rescued alive. Sikkim's Chief Secretary, Vijay Bhushan Pathak, reported, "Based on checkpost data, approximately 3,000 people are stranded in Lachen and Lachung. This includes around 700-800 drivers and 3,150 individuals who had travelled on motorcycles and are now stranded. We are coordinating helicopter evacuations with the Army and Air Force to ensure their safe retrieval."

Additionally, the Army facilitated communications between those stranded in Lachen and Lachung and their families via voice over the internet. Reports of injuries and missing persons have emerged from Chungthang in Mangan district, Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district, and Rangpo in Pakyong district.

In Mangan district, four casualties have been confirmed, with 17 individuals reported missing. Similarly, in Gangtok, five fatalities have been confirmed, and 22 people are missing.

In Pakyong district, the confirmed death toll stands at 10, including six Army personnel, while 59 individuals remain missing.

Fresh Alert Issued

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has issued a fresh alert regarding the potential bursting of a glacial lake and urged tourists to delay their travel plans due to the risk of explosives and ammunition being washed away from an army camp during the recent flash floods. Shako Cho lake near Lachen is at high risk of bursting, prompting authorities to initiate evacuations in the surrounding area.

On Wednesday, the Sikkim Government confirmed the loss of 14 lives and expressed concern for over 102 missing individuals. The State government has requisitioned an additional three platoons of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a request that has been approved by the Central government. A platoon of NDRF is already engaged in rescue efforts in Rangpo and Singtam towns.

Another NDRF platoon will soon be airlifted to Chungthang to bolster rescue operations. It is estimated that over 3,000 domestic and foreign tourists are currently stranded in the state. Additionally, plans are in place to deliver essential supplies to Chungthang once weather conditions improve for air travel, as per official reports.

In the interim, state officials are apprehensive about potential shortages of essential supplies. The Indian Army and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) will be laying Bailey bridges to ensure the transportation of necessities from Siliguri, addressing the concerns raised by the State Chief Secretary.

Relief Camps Established, Further Evacuations Conducted

The State government has swiftly established 18 relief camps in Singtam, Rangpo, Dikchu, and Adarsh Gaon, the areas most severely affected. However, due to limited connectivity with Chungthang, the Indian Army and other paramilitary forces are taking the initiative to set up relief camps there.

The flash flood, triggered by a cloud burst in South Lhonark Lake located in North West Sikkim, resulted in incessant monsoon rainfall on Wednesday morning. The surging floodwaters breached the River Teesta, causing significant damage, including the sweeping away of the Indreni Bridge in Singtam town, approximately 30 kilometres from Gangtok, as reported by the Gangtok District Administration. Another vital connecting bridge in Balutar hamlet was also washed away around 4 AM.

Efforts Underway To Restore Hydropower Plants

NHPC, the government-owned hydropower company, is diligently working to expedite the reopening of its hydropower plants. The Power Ministry is closely monitoring developments in the Teesta basin following the flash floods. A comprehensive assessment of the damage to hydropower projects in Sikkim will be conducted by the ministry once the floodwaters recede.