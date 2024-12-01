'Silent On Bangladesh...': Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Amid Sambhal Visit Plan

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday made sacthing remarks against the Congress and its leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, saying that the opposition party indulges in votebank politics and only cares about "pro-Islam votes.

" He said that Rahul Gandhi would remain silent on Bangladesh but would visit Sambhal for "political tourism."

"Congress does the politics of vote bank. They see pro-Islam votes with Muslims. Hence they are going to Sambhal. But if something happens to Hindus, they keep quiet," Union Minister Giriraj Singh told ANI.

The Union Minister further lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being silent on the Bangladesh issue. Taking a dig at Gandhi, Singh said that he was silent on Bangladesh but would go to Sambhal on December 2 for "political tourism."

Reacting to the remarks made by Priyanka Gandhi against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in her rally on Saturday, Singh attacked her saying that Congress doesn't have the right to speak about Constitution.

"The leader (Priyanka Gandhi) who you named, her grandmother imposed an Emergency and destroyed the Constitution. The person whose grandfather didn't care about the Constitution is speaking about the Constitution. Chot Chori ke khilaaf bol raha hai. Congress has no right to speak," the Union Minister said.

Speaking on the ongoing tension in Bangladesh, Singh appealed to the Hindus of Bangladesh to stay united while holding Congress and Partition responsible for the current situation.

"Partition of the country was an unfortunate incident which Congress has done in 1947. There are no Hindus left in Pakistan. If what BR Ambedkar had said had been heard, all the Muslims would have been sent to Pakistan (joint Pakistan) and Hindus to India.

This situation would not have arisen. The Indian government has warned its counterpart in Bangladesh. I appeal to Hindus in Bangladesh to stay united and the Hindus of India are with you," Giriraj Singh said.

Giriraj Singh's comments come after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Parliament has witnessed disruptions over the past week because the BJP is afraid to discuss certain issues with opposition parties.

Priyanka Gandhi asserted that the Congress is fighting to uphold the Constitution.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai informed that his party's delegation was also visiting the violence-affected district in the state on December 2.

Singh and Minister of State (MoS) for Textiles Pabitra Margherita on Sunday were in Guwahati, attending the International Conference on Sustainability and Climate Change. The Union Minister also visited the stalls of an exhibition organized on the occasion.