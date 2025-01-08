Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2840915https://zeenews.india.com/india/simultaneous-polls-parliamentary-panel-holds-first-meeting-2840915.html
NewsIndia
SIMULTANEOUS POLLS

Simultaneous Polls: Parliamentary Panel Holds First Meeting

Officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice are briefing the panel members on the provisions of the proposed laws.

|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 12:02 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Simultaneous Polls: Parliamentary Panel Holds First Meeting (Representative image)

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel constituted to scrutinise the two bills on simultaneous elections held its first meeting on Wednesday. 

Officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice are briefing the panel members on the provisions of the proposed laws, sources said. 

Headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, the 39-member joint committee of Parliament comprises members from all major parties, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Congress, Sanjay Jha from JD(U), Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, AAP's Sanjay Singh, and Kalyan Banerjee from Trinamool Congress. 

Chaudhary is a former minister of state for law. 

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were introduced in the Lok Sabha during the recent Winter Session and referred to the committee. 

The government decided to increase the committee's strength from 31 to 39, as more political parties expressed their desire to be part of the exercise to examine the two draft legislations on simultaneous elections. 

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Parshottam Rupala and Manish Tewari and several other lawmakers, including Anil Baluni, Bansuri Swaraj and Sambit Patra, are also members of the committee. 

The panel has 27 members from the Lok Sabha and 12 from the Rajya Sabha. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK