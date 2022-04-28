Singer Giulia Tosi is planning a digital concert! Know more

One word that has taken over the world for the past few years is... Digitalization! (There are numerous words, but this one has unavoidable weightage.) With everything being linked to the internet, how can digital concerts lay back? And knowing the tremendous reach it gives, singer Giulia Tosi, too, is planning to have a digital concert.

Now, that is truly amazing news, isn’t it? Listen to it from Giulia Tosi herself to fetch additional information about this digital concert thingy. "People are developing a very optimistic and favourable inkling towards the concept of digital concerts. They get to enjoy the vibe from their home."

"Also, these concerts scrub the geographical boundary and allow me to connect with my fans from all over the world. Yes! It may not feel like the physical concerts that you attended, but this is a whole different vibe and I would love to do this," says Giulia Tosi.

Due to lockdown situations, many musicians swivelled their direction toward digital concerts. It was the only way and hope to keep music events and festivities alive. And now, they have become a huge part that can make every musician's profile illustrious, believes Giulia Tosi. The singer has already performed at several secondary events and festivals. She has an infectious energy that can drive a crowd insane.

Giulia Tosi has also energised our souls during the pandemic crisis by posting videos and reels of her songs. It is also why she has a tremendous fan following on different social media channels. We cannot express how comforting Giulia's voice is; you should listen to her songs and she will find a permanent place in your playlist.

The singer also holds a graduation degree in law and works with her family business. Even after that, Giulia makes time for her passion. She is a true inspiration for every man breathing on this planet.

(Sponsored Feature)

