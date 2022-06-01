New Delhi: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. The West Bengal Chief Minister also assured requisite support to the singer`s family for necessary formalities and his last rites.

Notably, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away on Tuesday evening, fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer.

The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. He was just 54 years old.

Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi said, "Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world."

Banerjee tweeted, "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

In view of the sudden demise of the playback singer, Mamata Banerjee decided to cut short her scheduled political programme in erstwhile Maoist-infested Bankura district on Wednesday morning and rushed back to Kolkata.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of singer KK saying his songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. He tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also condoled the demise of the singer and said that KK will be remembered for this versatile music. "Saddened to hear about the demise of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath. He will be remembered for his versatile music. I pray for his departed soul & condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Nadda tweeted.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his tribute: "Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of noted #Bollywood singer #KrishnakumarKunnath popularly known as #KK. He will continue to live in the hearts of music lovers through his mellifluous songs. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members, friends & fans.

Kejriwal tweeted: "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of renowned singer Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK. His voice and songs will stay till eternity. My heartfelt condolences to his friends and family, and fans across the world."

Babul Supriyo, Kamal Haasan, Ali Zafar share grief of KK's countless fans

Former Union minister and recently elected Trinamool Congress MLA Babul Supriyo spoke from his heart when he said in his tribute to KK, who met with an untimely death in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31: "One of the nicest guys the Music Industry ever had ... One of bestest voices we ever had ... #KK`s sudden so so very untimely demise is too shocking and devastating a reality to deal with ... Rest in Peace my friend."

Superstar Kamal Haasan, whose film `Vikram` is slated for a June 3 release, tweeted in Tamil: "The news of the untimely death of Krishnakumar Kunnath alias KK, who entertained the fans by singing in multiple languages, is shocking. My condolences to the family, friends, and fans who lost him."

The shock was felt across the border, too, and Pakistani singer Ali Zafar expressed the feelings of millions when he took to social media to share his condolences: "Shocked by the passing of two amazing artists @iSidhuMooseWala and @K_K_Pal. Life is so unpredictable. May their souls rest in peace and families gather strength to go through these difficult times."

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan said he was "numb" and "devastated" by the news. He tweeted: "Just can`t take this ... KK how could you just go like this? Love you buddy ... Rest in peace." Mahadevan signed off with the line that will now define KK`s life and untimely death: `Hum rahe ya na rahen yaad aayenge ye pal`.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook: "In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn`t just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with `Chhor aaye hum` and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema."

Singer and music composer Sheykhar Ravjiani tweeted: "Still processing the grief ... the loss of a divine human being ... love you my brother ... you made this world a better place with your infectious smile, your divine voice and your beautiful spirit. `Kya yaar ... chodke chala gaya tu ... Tu Aashiqui, Tu Roshni`."

His parting words were from the popular `Jhankar Beats` song, picturised on Sanjay Suri, that KK sang with Vishal-Sheykhar.

Actor Emraan Hashmi mourned : "A voice and talent like no other. They don`t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK."

Choreographer and director Farah Khan shared a throwback pic with KK on Instagram. She wrote: "You have gone too soon KK ... u were so different and Real ... in a super ambitious industry u stood out for your unfilminess ... #realartist thank you for giving my films your iconic voice."

Former Test cricketer and newly elected Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan Singh, said: "Devastated to know about the sudden death of playback singer #KK. His soulful & melodious songs could easily connect with the hearts of millions of people. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. May his pious soul rest in peace."

One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, and "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Every `90s kid will always remember KK for the album`s title track `Pal` and also `Yaaron` which gave most school kids friendship goals.

KK's voice struck a connection with listeners that left them wanting for more and such was the emotional connect that even today, these songs are played in school and office farewells.

