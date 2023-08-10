Sirf UPSC, Kuchh Aur Nahi..: Nagpur Boy Who Aced IIT, Refused Rs 35 Lakh Job For IPS, Married To IAS; Know His Rank

The UPSC examination stands as one of the most formidable tests globally, and it is widely acknowledged that those who take on the challenge of preparing for this exam are amongst the most exceptional individuals. The accomplishment of conquering this exam and thus becoming a beacon of inspiration for countless others is truly profound. IPS officer Archit Chandak exemplifies one such source of motivation.

Born in Nagpur, Archit Chandak nurtured lofty ambitions from a young age. His roots trace back to Shankar Nagar, Nagpur, where he pursued his early education at Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir. Subsequently, Chandak gained admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), an aspiration shared by numerous B. Tech hopefuls.

At IIT Delhi, Archit Chandak pursued his passion for Mechanical Engineering, culminating in the completion of his BTech degree. A testament to his academic prowess, he clinched the top position in the JEE exam of 2012. During his tenure at the institute, Chandak experienced a revelation – a calling to serve his nation as a civil servant. Accounts indicate that he was even presented with a job offer from a Japanese corporation during an internship, accompanied by a handsome salary of Rs 35 lakh.

Turning away from this enticing offer, Chandak resolved to embark on the journey of preparing for the UPSC exam, with the ultimate aim of conquering the Civil Services. After attaining his graduation in 2016, he dedicated himself to UPSC exam preparations. In 2018, he participated in the UPSC examination and earned a commendable All India Rank (AIR) of 184. His initial assignment led him to the role of station house officer at Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal, later transitioning to the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nagpur.

Beyond his career pursuits, Chandak finds joy in indulging his interests. An avid chess player, he holds a Fide rating of 1,820. His enthusiasm extends to maintaining a fit lifestyle, evidenced by his completion of the arduous 42km Mumbai Marathon. Chandak's personal life intersects with his professional journey as he is married to his UPSC batchmate, IAS Saumya Sharma, who currently serves as the CEO of Zilla Parishad Nagpur.