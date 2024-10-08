Sirsa Assembly Election Result 2024: Gopal Kanda Vs Gokul Setia; Counting Begins

Sirsa Assembly Election Live Updates: The Sirsa Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The major political parties contesting in the region include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Haryana Lokhit Party. In 2019, Gopal Kanda of the Haryana Lokhit Party secured victory in Sirsa. The 2014 elections saw Makhan Lal Singla of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) win the seat.

In 2009, Independent candidate Gopal Kanda emerged victorious, while Congress candidate Lachhman Dass Arora claimed the seat in the 2000 and 2005 elections. According to Election Commission data, Sirsa had 1,51,610 registered voters during the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, comprising 80,947 male voters and 70,177 female voters.

No third-gender voters were recorded. Additionally, 486 postal votes were cast, and there were 291 service voters (285 men and 6 women). Haryana's Sirsa seat is witnessing a key battle between the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and the Congress. HLP's Gopal Kanda is pitted against Congress' Gokul Setia.