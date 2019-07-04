close

Rahul Gandhi

Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hails Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit as Congress president, calls it courageous

Taking responsibility of Congress's loss in Lok Sabha election, Rahul resigned from the post of party president.

NEW DELHI: Day after Rahul Gandhi confirmed his decision to quit as Congress President on Twitter, his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called it a courageous act. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Priyanka wrote, “Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision.”

Taking responsibility of Congress party's loss in Lok Sabha election 2019, Rahul Wednesday wrote a long letter stating that he has resigned as the party president. "Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party," he wrote in his letter, further asking the party to look for a new chief.

He also lashed out at the BJP for the manner in which the elections were fought. "A free and fair election requires the neutrality of a country's institutions; an election cannot be fair without arbiters — a free press, an independent judiciary, and a transparent election commission that is objective and neutral. Nor can an election be free if one party has a complete monopoly on financial resources. We didn't fight a political party in the 2019 election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the opposition. It is now crystal clear that our once cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India," he added.

Minutes after confirming his resignation from the post of party president, Rahul Gandhi removed ''Congress President'' from his bio on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday. His bio now introduces him as Congress Member of Parliament.

