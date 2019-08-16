close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

SIT set up to probe Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide case

IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana Manoj Kumar has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor.

SIT set up to probe Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor suicide case
ANI photo

Faridabad: IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana Manoj Kumar has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor.

This comes after DCP Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Faridabad's Police Lines, Sector 30, in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The SIT, headed by Faridabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), will comprise five other officers along with Inspector Vimal, will look into the role of the SHO and his accomplice.

Live TV

A suicide note was recovered from the deceased's residence in which Kapoor named a police inspector and his accomplice for forcing him to take the extreme step.

In his suicide note, Kapoor wrote that he was being blackmailed by station house officer (SHO) Abdul Shaheed and one more man who remained unnamed, according to news agency IANS.

After the suicide note was recovered, Shaheed was detained by Faridabad Police on Wednesday and was later formally arrested, reported IANS.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against the SHO and his accomplice at Faridabad Sector 31 police station.

Shaheed would be produced before the court on Friday and the police would try to get his custody for further interrogation.

Tags:
HaryanaFaridabadDCP Vikram KapoorSuicide caseSIT
Next
Story

Air India becomes first Indian carrier to fly from Delhi to San-Francisco charting North Polar route

Must Watch

PT52S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour