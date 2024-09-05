Advertisement
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's Health Deteriorates, Treatment Underway At AIIMS Delhi

Sitaram Yechury is receiving treatment for a respiratory infection and is being monitored by a team of specialist doctors

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary, Sitaram Yechury, remains under intense medical care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. 

According to a press release issued by the party's Central Committee last week, Yechury is receiving treatment for a respiratory infection and is being monitored by a team of specialist doctors.

He was admitted to AIIMS on August 19, 2024, initially in the emergency ward before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). While the hospital has not disclosed specific details about his condition, it was noted that Yechury had recently undergone cataract surgery.

