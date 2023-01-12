Situation along India-China border stable but 'unpredictable', says Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

New Delhi: Days after the Tawang clash in Arunachal Pradesh, Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday (January 12, 2023) said that the situation along the India-China border is "stable" but "unpredictable". In an annual press conference, Pande said that the Army troops have been able to maintain a robust posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to defeat any evil design of the adversary in a firm and resolute manner. He added that adequate deployment of troops has been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

The Army chief also said that India and China have been able to resolve "five of the seven issues" that were on the table.

"We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels," he added.

General Manoj Pande also spoke on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well. However, cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained, he said.

He also said that a proposal for the induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the Centre.

"In furtherance of the vision of Nari Shakti, the Indian Army will commence induction of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery that entails a fair share of frontline combat. This step will ensure enhanced career progression avenues for women officers," the Chief of Army Staff said.

Gen Pande also informed that the Indian Army has revamped its Unarmed Combat training and has standardised it as Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR), which is built on an existing art form, with refinement and enhancement to meet contemporary field requirements.