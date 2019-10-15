Situation in Kashmir is 100% normal but government must remain on alert: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday gave an exclusive interview to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary and talked about various issues including the situation in Kashmir, Article 370, NRC, Ayodhya case and the economy.

During the interview, the Union Home Minister said that situation in Kashmir was 100% normal. He said that there was no curfew in Jammu and Kashmir and that Section 144 was imposed only in six police stations. Landlines and mobile phones are working in Jammu and Kashmir and apple business is also running smoothly. Shah added that there is traffic on roads and markets are also reopening.

Shah noted that security forces and government will have to remain on alert because Pakistan is desperate to create trouble in the region. He said that three former chief ministers, including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are in detention to maintain law and order. Shah said that the security agencies will decide on their release from detention.

The BJP president slammed the Congress for claiming that things are not normal in Kashmir and said that the Congress must not forget that it had kept the whole opposition in jail for 19 months only to save the prime minister's chair.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision for the nation. Shah added that he was fortunate that he got the chance to table the bill to abrogate Article 370, which was used by Pakistan to spread terrorism in Kashmir. He said that the political parties which are interested in the development of India supported the bill in Parliament, while those who do the politics of vote bank opposed the bill.