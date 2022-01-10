COVID hospitalisation rate at 5-10%, says Centre, asks states to 'prepare for future'

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday (January 10) in an official letter to his counterparts in Indian states and UTs took stock of the developing COVID-19 situation in the country and asked them to be prepared for any exigencies that may erupt.

Bhushan said that the recent resurgence seems to be driven by the variant of concern Omicron, which is said to be highly transmissible.

Noting that the hospitalisation rate in the active COVID cases is comparatively less at 5-10%, Bhushan wrote that the states must ensure proper health facilities for any future exigencies.

“In the present surge, 5-10% of active cases needed the hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic & evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly. All States/UTs advised to keep watch on situation of total no. of active cases,” the letter read.

The health officer also urged all the state/UT authorities to keep a keen watch on the situation of the total number of active cases, those under home isolation, and patients requiring oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilation support.

The Health Secretary also asked states to ensure that there is no shortage of healthcare workers and must keep monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

COVID figures in India

This comes as India witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases triggered by a probable wave of the Omicron variant.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.29 per cent, while 146 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Omicron tally stood at 4,033, with Maharashtra (1,216) continuing to top the count.

