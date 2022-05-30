हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh road accident

Six killed, 10 others injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu

As many as 39 passengers were in the minivan at the time of the accident, the ANI news agency reported.

Six killed, 10 others injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Palnadu
Photo credits: ANI

New Delhi: At least six people were killed and 10 others injured in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district in a road accident, the ANI news agency reported on Monday (May 30, 2022). The accident took place after a truck hit a parked minivan in Rentachintala village of the Palnadu district.

As many as 39 passengers were in the minivan at the time of the accident and the injured have been shifted to Gurzala Government Hospital in Narasaraopet, ANI reported citing a police official.

A case has been registered and an investigation for the same is underway.

(More details awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh road accidentRoad accidentAndhra PradeshPalnadu
Next
Story

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe makes special reference to India while advocating more powers to Parliament

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Inquiry into Delhi's Tihar Jail in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case