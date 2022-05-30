Six killed, 10 others injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu

New Delhi: At least six people were killed and 10 others injured in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district in a road accident, the ANI news agency reported on Monday (May 30, 2022). The accident took place after a truck hit a parked minivan in Rentachintala village of the Palnadu district.

As many as 39 passengers were in the minivan at the time of the accident and the injured have been shifted to Gurzala Government Hospital in Narasaraopet, ANI reported citing a police official.

Andhra Pradesh | Six persons were killed and ten others injured in a road accident between a truck and a parked lorry in Palnadu district. The injured were shifted to Gurzala Government Hospital in Narasaraopet: Jayram, DSP, Gurjala pic.twitter.com/0bkopBQMrx — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

A case has been registered and an investigation for the same is underway.

(More details awaited)