As many as 6 people were killed and 30 injured in a bus accident in Lambari District of Rajouri. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Poonch when it fell in a ditch.

According to sources, the bus was over speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Locals helped the police in rescue operations and injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. Some are reported to be grievously injured.

Further details awaited.