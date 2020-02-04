हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Six killed, 30 others injured as bus falls into ditch in Assam's Goalpara

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot.

File Image

Goalpara: Six people were killed and over 30 others injured when a speeding bus fell into a ditch in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, police said.

The bus, on its way to Guwahati from Dhubri, hit a roadside electric post, overturned and fell into the ditch, killing five people on the spot. One of the passengers died later, police said.

Police and Army personnel travelling in a van started rescuing the passengers.

All seriously injured passengers were taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, while others were admitted to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.

