Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766493
NewsIndia
BUS ACCIDENT

Six killed, Eight Injured As bus Collides With Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway

The incident took place around 4 am on Monday near Anand Rural Police Station.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 10:45 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Six killed, Eight Injured As bus Collides With Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway

At least six people died and eight were injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway in Gujarat, Anand in the early hours of Monday, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani said.
The incident took place around 4 am on Monday near Anand Rural Police Station, police said, adding that the Anand Fire Brigade reached the spot and took action.
Further details are awaited. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?