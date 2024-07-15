Six killed, Eight Injured As bus Collides With Truck On Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway

At least six people died and eight were injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodra Express Highway in Gujarat, Anand in the early hours of Monday, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani said.

The incident took place around 4 am on Monday near Anand Rural Police Station, police said, adding that the Anand Fire Brigade reached the spot and took action.

Further details are awaited.