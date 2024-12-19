Advertisement
UP ROAD ACCIDENT

Six Members Of A Family Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In UP's Shahjahanpur

The accident occurred near the Barkheda Jaipal crossroads on the Bareilly-Etawah highway when a family travelling to Delhi in an Ertiga car collided with an oncoming truck.

|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 02:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
Six Members Of A Family Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In UP's Shahjahanpur Picture source: PTI

Shahjahanpur: A car rammed into a truck, leaving six members of a family dead and four others critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Thursday. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S said, "The accident occurred near the Barkheda Jaipal crossroads on the Bareilly-Etawah highway when a family travelling to Delhi in an Ertiga car collided with an oncoming truck late Wednesday night." 

The deceased were identified as Riyazul Ali (45), Amna (42), Gudiya (9), Tamanna 'Anu' (32), and Noor (6). Gulfisha (25) later succumbed to injuries at a government hospital. 

Riyazul, a resident of Kant town in Shahjahanpur, was engaged in the garment business in Delhi, the police said. 

"The family had left for Delhi at around 10 PM on Wednesday night after attending a wedding. Their vehicle met with the fatal collision shortly thereafter," the SP said. 

Chief Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical College Dr Nepal Singh said five seriously injured people were brought here, of whom Gulfisha (25) died during treatment. 

In addition to this, a seriously injured patient was referred to Bareilly. The condition of two of the three patients admitted here remains serious. 

Police said they have taken the truck driver into custody and seized the vehicle. 

Shamsher Ali, the uncle of Riyazul, said at the hospital, "The family had come to Shahjahanpur two days ago for a wedding and were returning to Delhi when this tragedy occurred." 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families. 

In a statement, he directed district officials to ensure the injured receive proper treatment and prayed for their speedy recovery. 

