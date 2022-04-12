हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
train accident

Six passengers killed after train runs over them in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

The passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express had got down onto the adjoining railway track when their train stopped due to a technical problem. They were killed after Konark Express, which was coming from the opposite direction, ran over them.

Six passengers killed after train runs over them in Andhra Pradesh&#039;s Srikakulam
Representational Image

Amaravati: At least six people were run over by the Konark Express in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night, police said.

They were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem, they said.

The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these six people, they said.

"So far, we have identified six bodies. The Government Railway Police are reaching the accident spot to ascertain if there are more casualties," Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, G R Radhika told PTI over the phone.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident. He directed the district authorities to undertake relief operations and ensure that proper medical care is provided to the injured, if any.

