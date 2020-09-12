Six Shiv Sena workers including Kamlesh Kadam who assaulted Navy veteran in Mumbai, get bail

MUMBAI: All six men arrested for assaulting a retired Indian Navy officer on Friday were released on bail on Saturday (Seprember 12, 2020).

The six accused, including Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam, assaulted the retired Indian Navy officer over a WhatsApp forward on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to reports, all six accused were arrested by Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

The ex-navy officer identified as Madan Sharma (65) sustained an eye injury in the assault. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. The incident took place in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali.

The Navy officers daughter, Sheela Sharma in an interview to Zee News, express sadness at the incident and said that the accused should be brought to the books as they may resort to the same antics again later.

A case has been registered against the goons under IPC Section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting.

According to the police, the Sena workers allegedly thrashed the ex-navy officer for forwarding a cartoon on WhatsApp which made fun of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharma said he had received threatening calls for the message after which around eight to ten people attacked him.

"Eight to ten persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," Sharma was quoted as saying to ANI.

The incident has created a furore across the country with people expressing shock at the incident.

Reacting to the incident, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Thackeray government calling it 'Gunda Raj'.

"An extremely sad and shocking incident. A retired naval officer got beaten up by goons because of just a Whatsapp forward. Please stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons," Fadnavis tweeted, along with a picture of the officer.