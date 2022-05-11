हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian soldiers

Skeletons of 282 Indian soldiers, who revolted in 1857, found during excavation in Amritsar

These 282 Indian soldiers had revolted against the use of pork and beef greased cartridges in 1857.

Skeletons of 282 Indian soldiers, who revolted in 1857, found during excavation in Amritsar
Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh: The skeletons of 282 Indian soldiers who participated in India`s First War of Independence in 1857, were found during the excavation near Amritsar, according to news agency ANI. The findings of the excavation were confirmed by Dr JS Sehrawat, Assistant Professor, Dept Anthropology, Punjab University.

The soldiers were said to have revolted against the use of pork and beef-greased cartridges.

"These skeletons belong to 282 Indian soldiers killed during India`s first freedom struggle against the British in 1857. These were excavated from a well found underneath a religious structure in Ajnala near Amritsar in Punjab," said the assistant professor.

 

 

"These soldiers were revolting against the use of pork and beef greased cartridges, a study has suggested. Coins, medals, DNA study, elemental analysis, anthropological, radio-carbon dating, all point towards the same," Sehrawat added.

The 1857 revolt was called the First War of Independence by some historians. Some Indian sepoys recruited in the British Indian army had revolted against the use of pork and beef greased cartridges citing religious beliefs. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian soldiersskeletons1857 revoltExcavationAmritsarPunjab
Next
Story

On Karnataka cabinet expansion or rejig, CM Bommai says THIS after meeting with Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT4M

Bollywood Breaking: Ranveer Singh praises King Khan