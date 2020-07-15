हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi

Skill is timeless; makes you different from others, says PM Narendra Modi on World Youth Skills Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation's youths on World Youth Skills Day also the day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Skill India Mission.

Skill is timeless; makes you different from others, says PM Narendra Modi on World Youth Skills Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) addressed the nation’s youths on World Youth Skills Day also the day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Skill India Mission.

PM Modi emphasised that skill is timeless and that its ones skill that makes him or her different from others. “Skill is something which we gift ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others,” he said.

“I extend my best wishes to youngsters on World Youth Skill Day today. During this time of coronavirus pandemic, along with work culture, the nature of job has also changed and the ever-changing new technology has also been affected, but youth is gaining new skills in the changing times,“ Modi said. 

“People ask me that in these times when businesses and markets are changing so fast, how should we stay relevant. This question is even more important during this COVID-19 pandemic. Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill and upskill,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke on how one’s skills make them self-reliant and can take them to great heights even in these hard times. “Learning new skills, reskilling and upgrading one’s skills are the demands of the times we are living in,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that hundreds of skill development centres are being established across the country., adding that more than 5 crore people have undergone skill development in these centres.

The World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) is a UN recognised event and is marked on July 15 every year. The aim of WYSD is to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

PM ModiWorld Youth Skill DaySkill India
