Advertisement
NewsIndia
BIHAR BRIDGE

Slab Of Bihar Bridge Collapses, 8-10 Workers Feared Trapped - WATCH

A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur.

|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Slab Of Bihar Bridge Collapses, 8-10 Workers Feared Trapped - WATCH

New Delhi: A slab from Nirmadhin Bridge collapses in Supaul district in Bihar. 8-10 workers are feared trapped as the bridge was under construction. In the presence of medical teams, rescue operation is underway. 

More details are awaited. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?