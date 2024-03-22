Slab Of Bihar Bridge Collapses, 8-10 Workers Feared Trapped - WATCH
A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur.
New Delhi: A slab from Nirmadhin Bridge collapses in Supaul district in Bihar. 8-10 workers are feared trapped as the bridge was under construction. In the presence of medical teams, rescue operation is underway.
More details are awaited.
#WATCH | Supaul, Bihar: A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. pic.twitter.com/NNVR5aQ5IZ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024
